British woman reveals shocking allegations of assault by influencer Andrew Tate

A British woman, using the pseudonym Evie, has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against social media influencer Andrew Tate. Evie claims that Tate choked her until she lost consciousness during consensual sex and then continued to engage in non-consensual acts. The incident, which occurred in 2014, allegedly involved violent threats and manipulative behavior. Tate vehemently denies the accusations.

Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023. The brothers' attendance on Friday comes after they won an appeal on March 31 to be moved from police custody to house arrest, where they will remain until at least April 29. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)(AP)

Evie recounts first meeting Tate in a Luton bar when she was a student and he worked as a club doorman, prior to his rise as an influencer. She later engaged in consensual sexual encounters with him before the incident took a violent turn. According to Evie, Tate choked her during the encounter, and upon regaining consciousness, she discovered he was still engaging in sexual acts without her consent. She further claims that Tate subjected her to threatening behavior, including threats to kill her and assertions of ownership.

Evie refrained from reporting the purported incident to the authorities initially, as she was unaware that she had fallen prey to a criminal act. It was not until several years later, when she confided in her acquaintances, that she retrospectively classified the occurrence as a case of sexual assault. Three individuals who vividly remember Evie sharing details of the incident have voluntarily come forward, expressing their readiness to furnish substantiating evidence during legal proceedings.

Evie's story adds to the growing number of women planning to pursue civil claims against Tate. The women, all in their late 20s and early 30s, accuse him of sexual violence between 2013 and 2016 when he lived in the UK. They aim to seek justice and raise awareness about Tate's actions.

Tate, an acclaimed martial artist, firmly denies any involvement in fostering a culture of misogyny and dismisses the testimonies of the women involved in the ongoing investigation. Surprisingly, he and his brother Tristan were taken into custody in the scenic city of Bucharest, Romania, in December 2022, where they currently reside. Authorities are examining their activities related to potential involvement in charitable causes, with no charges being pressed at this point.

Evie aspires to inspire others by recounting her personal journey, spreading awareness about communication, and motivating more women to share their unique narratives. She stands united with an expanding coalition committed to ensuring responsibility for the alleged behaviors attributed to Tate.

As the investigation continues, Tate's spokesperson urges any women who have experienced assault to report it to the relevant authorities. They express disappointment that individuals from Tate's past have chosen to exploit his current situation and state that further comments will only be made if legal action is initiated through proper channels. The case against Tate continues to unfold, with many eagerly awaiting the resolution and potential justice for the alleged victims.

