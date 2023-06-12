Broadway actress Denée Benton takes aim at DeSantis, calls him 'Grand Wizard' of Florida

Sunday night's Tony Awards took an unexpected turn when Denée Benton, a prominent Broadway actress, compared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to a Ku Klux Klan leader during her onstage presentation. As she presented the Excellence in Theatre Education Award, Benton, a Florida native, made the controversial remark that sparked outrage and applause from the left-leaning crowd.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event held by the Never Back Down PAC in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)(AP)

Benton, known for her roles in hit Broadway shows like "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812" and "Hamilton," used the moment to deliver a political attack on DeSantis, drawing attention to his controversial policies and actions. Her comments were made without the assistance of a script, as the Tony Awards proceeded amid an ongoing writers' strike.

While introducing the award winner, Benton took a jab at the Republican governor, saying, "And while I am certain that the current Grand Wizard — I’m sorry, excuse me, governor — of my home state of Florida… I'm sure that he will be changing the name of the following town immediately." The mention of Plantation, Florida, prompted cheers and applause from the audience.

DeSantis, who recently announced his presidential bid, has not yet responded to Benton's remarks on his social media channels. His tenure as governor has been marked by controversy and opposition, particularly from civil rights advocates. In 2019, he signed the highly criticized "Don't Say Gay" bill, and he retaliated against Walt Disney Co. when the company expressed criticism by eliminating a special tax district around Walt Disney World.

The NAACP previously issued a travel advisory for Florida, citing concerns about DeSantis's policies and their impact on marginalized communities. The advisory claimed that the state is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. It accused Florida of devaluing their contributions and challenges.

This is not the first time the Tony Awards have become a platform for personal political attacks. In 2018, Robert De Niro famously yelled "F--- Trump!" during his onstage appearance, receiving thunderous applause.

DeSantis has consistently waded into the culture wars, particularly regarding education and parental rights. He recently signed SB 266, which restricts state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public universities and grants more authority to university presidents over hiring practices. The bill aligns with his fight against what he perceives as "woke" influences in education.

With his presidential campaign underway, DeSantis has pledged to continue his battle against the so-called "war on woke." As for Benton, her Tony Awards remarks have undoubtedly added fuel to the fiery political discourse surrounding DeSantis and his policies, further highlighting the deep divisions within the country.

