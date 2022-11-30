Buckingham palace member resigns over this racist 'unacceptable' comment

A member of the Buckingham Palace household resigned after "unacceptable" comments were made at a reception held by Queen Consort Camilla, Sky News reported.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, said she was asked by the household member where she "really came from" during an event at the palace this week.

Ngozi Fulani is a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “'We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” the statement added.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times,” it added.

