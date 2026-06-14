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Butler, Missouri, plane crash update: Aircraft goes down south of Kansas City metro, at least 12 dead

A plane carrying 12 people crashed near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, Missouri. 

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 11:44 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Twelve people have been killed in a plane crash in Butler, Missouri, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

What happened

A plane carrying one pilot and 11 passengers crashed near Butler Memorial Airport.( (Phot for representation))

According to city officials, the crash took place near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County at around 11:30am local time on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that one pilot and 11 passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. All the 11 passengers were skydivers.

According to KMBC, Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Department, per officials.

All lanes of Business 49 Highway near the airport are currently closed, the Bates County Sheriff's Office said, per Fox News. Both directions will remain shut for an undetermined amount of time and drivers have been asked to use an alternative route.

(This is developing story)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Butler, Missouri, plane crash update: Aircraft goes down south of Kansas City metro, at least 12 dead
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