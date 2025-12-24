Cambodia slams demolition of Lord Vishnu statue by Thai army: ‘Was inside our territory’

Cambodia has slammed Thailand for destroying a Hindu statue in the disputed border area amid the ongoing military clashes between the countries. The Vishnu statue, built in 2014, was toppled by a bulldozer by Thai military engineers. (X)

The statue of Lord Vishnu was allegedly destroyed by Thailand military on Monday after over two weeks of military clashes between the two nations.

“The statue was inside our territory in the An Ses area,” Kim Chanpanha, a government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, told AFP.

Chanpanha said that the demolition of the Vishnu statue occurred on Monday around 100 metres from the border with Thailand. However, the Google Maps showed the statue's location around 400 metres from the border line.

"We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers," Chanpanha said.

The Vishnu statue, built in 2014, was toppled by a bulldozer by Thai military engineers. A video showing the demolition of the Vishnu statue circulated on social media, leading to an outrage. The Thai authorities have so far not issued a response over the incident.

The long-standing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia reignited this month, leaving over 40 people dead and displacing around a million, AFP reported.

Hindu temple at centre of border dipsute

Both sides have blamed the other instigating the fresh fighting. While Cambodia has also repeatedly claimed that Thai forces have damaged temple ruins along the border during the clashes, Bangkok has said that Phnom Penh was positioning soldiers at the centuries-old stone structures.

Earlier this month, India had flagged damage to conservation facilities at Preah Vihear, a 12th-century Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva, near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring the situation and emphasised the need to protect the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which he described as a symbol of shared human heritage.

The border conflict between the two countries stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre border and a smattering of ancient temple ruins situated on the frontier.