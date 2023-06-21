Can Joe Biden be impeached? Rep Boebert demands house vote

In a bold move, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, demanding a House floor vote in the upcoming days. Boebert's articles center on Biden's handling of immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border, coinciding with court revelations of a plea agreement for Hunter Biden over tax and firearm offenses.

President Joe Biden smiles as members of the media leave the room and ask questions about his son Hunter Biden, during a discussion on managing the risks of Artificial Intelligence during an event in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(AP)

On Tuesday, Boebert passionately voiced her concerns about Biden's alleged negligence on the House floor, stating, "President Biden's negligence of duty has resulted in the surrender of operational control of the border to the complete and total control of foreign criminal cartels, putting the lives of American citizens in jeopardy."

Differentiating her impeachment efforts from others, Boebert explained that her approach employs a procedural tactic that mandates a floor vote, making it essential for every Member of Congress to be held accountable. Taking to Twitter, Boebert announced, "I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion."

The response from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's spokesperson regarding the timing of the resolution's floor discussion remains unknown as of now.

However, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts revealed in an email to colleagues that a procedure vote on tabling the resolution is expected to occur this week, which could effectively impede Boebert's endeavor.

The six-page impeachment resolution submitted by Boebert claims that Biden has abused his power and neglected his duties as president, accusing his administration of openly and consistently violating federal immigration laws. Boebert further accuses Biden of intentionally releasing millions of migrants into the U.S. without ensuring their appearance in immigration courts for asylum or deportation proceedings.

Responding to the impeachment attempt, White House spokesperson Ian Sams dismissed it as an attention-seeking political stunt by extreme House Republicans that does nothing to benefit the American people.

Biden has faced criticism from both Republican and some Democratic lawmakers regarding his handling of southern border crossings. Republicans have consistently opposed efforts to end the Title 42 policy implemented during the Trump administration. In a recent court filing, the Biden administration defended its border policies, arguing that they have reduced the number of asylum seekers by implementing stricter requirements for eligibility.

Boebert's impeachment articles add to a string of previous attempts by Republicans, including articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. However, those articles have not advanced to a floor vote.

While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced impeachment articles against Biden in May over the administration's handling of migrant crossings, Boebert's resolution stands apart as it necessitates a floor vote. Boebert's strategic maneuver mirrors the procedural tactic employed by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna last week in an effort to censure and fine Rep. Adam Schiff, which was ultimately blocked.

Luna confirmed that a separate measure to censure Schiff, without imposing a fine, will receive a vote. She expressed confidence in garnering enough Republican support for its passage.