Can Meghan Markle be California's Governor soon? Princess Diana's former butler weighs In

Could Meghan Markle be making a foray into the world of politics? According to Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, the Duchess of Sussex has the potential to run for California's governor seat in the future. Burrell, a self-made royal expert, believes that others shouldn't underestimate Markle due to her ambition and Hollywood connections.

Possibility of a Political Career

Burrell points to the success of actors-turned-politicians like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronald Reagan as examples of how someone from the entertainment industry can transition into politics. With Markle's upbringing in Los Angeles and her current residence in Montecito, California, Burrell suggests that becoming the governor of California is not so far-fetched for her.

According to Burrell, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have to keep reinventing themselves to maintain their brand. He believes that they could become a powerful couple and make a significant impact in the political arena. As they navigate their post-royal life, Burrell sees the potential for them to pursue new ventures and take on influential roles.

Netflix Deal and Podcast Setback

While the couple recently faced a setback with their Spotify podcast not being renewed for a second season, their contract with Netflix remains intact. They signed a lucrative deal estimated at $100 million with the streaming platform in 2021. Despite the podcast setback, Markle and Harry continue to explore various avenues in the entertainment industry.

Harry's Potential Shift Away from Showbusiness

Contrary to Markle's potential political aspirations, there are reports suggesting that Prince Harry may be growing weary of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Speculation has arisen about his discomfort with the showbusiness lifestyle and a desire to step away from it. Whether he will pursue different endeavors or find a new path remains to be seen.

As discussions surrounding Meghan Markle's political ambitions continue, it remains to be seen whether she will make a leap into the political realm. While Diana's former butler sees potential in Markle's future, the final decision ultimately rests with her. Time will tell whether she chooses to embark on a new career path and become a force to be reckoned with in the political arena.