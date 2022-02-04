Canada anti-vaccine stir: Trudeau says calling in army not on cards ‘right now’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is Covid-19 positive and was taken to a ‘secret' location as protests raged against his government's vaccine mandate, has ruled out, at least for now, calling in the country's army to evict the protesters from the capital city, Ottawa.

“It is not on the cards right now. We have to be extremely cautious while deploying the military in situations against Canadians. It is up to the police to deal with the agitators. However, the federal government is ready to provide support from federal police and intelligence services to the provincial governments,” Trudeau said in a press briefing.

The 50-year-old leader further said that the protesters should go back home as their protest, he said, has already caused ‘significant disruptions’ to the residents of the city.

Trudeau's remarks came after Peter Sloly, the Ottawa police chief, suggested that the government may have to summon armed forces to end the stir. “I'm increasingly concerned that there's no policing solution to this. We're considering every option, including military aid to civil power,” Sloly said.

