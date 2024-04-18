 Canada asks its citizens to exercise caution during polls in India | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada asks its citizens to exercise caution during polls in India

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Apr 18, 2024 11:47 AM IST

It advised travellers to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place in India during Lok Sabha polls

Toronto: Canada has updated its travel advisory for India, cautioning its citizens to be watchful due to the possibility of demonstrations related to the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Supporters of the Indian National Congress hold a motorbike rally ahead of the national parliamentary elections in Jorhat, Assam India, on Wednesday (Photo for representative purpose only). (AP)
Supporters of the Indian National Congress hold a motorbike rally ahead of the national parliamentary elections in Jorhat, Assam India, on Wednesday (Photo for representative purpose only). (AP)

That information was added on Wednesday in the safety and security section to the travel advisory, which states that Canadians should “exercise a high degree of caution” while in India.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The newly added part about the Parliamentary polls, reads, “General elections are scheduled to take place between April 19 and June 1, 2024. Demonstrations could occur before, during and after the elections.”

It also warns that disruptions to traffic and public transportation “may also occur” during the process, while “curfews may be imposed without notice”.

It advised travellers to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place.

It has retained many of the warnings that were included last year after the rupture in relations between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023, in Surrey, British Columbia.

In October, it had added, “In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada in traditional media and on social media. Demonstrations, including anti-Canada protests, could occur and Canadians may be subjected to intimidation or harassment.”

That section remains, as well as: “In Delhi and the National Capital Region, you should keep a low profile with strangers, and not share your personal information with them. Avoid crowded areas, including public transportation. You should always travel with someone and inform a friend or a family member of your travel plans.”

The advisory also called upon travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in and around Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai, as “consular services in-person are temporarily unavailable in those cities or surrounding areas”.

In October, 41 Canadian diplomats were pulled from India after New Delhi stated they would lose their diplomatic immunity if they stayed on. Canada described that act as “mass expulsion” of its diplomats, while India has argued it wanted “parity” in the numbers of diplomats.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

News / World News / Canada asks its citizens to exercise caution during polls in India
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On