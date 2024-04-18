Canada asks its citizens to exercise caution during polls in India

Toronto: Canada has updated its travel advisory for India, cautioning its citizens to be watchful due to the possibility of demonstrations related to the Lok Sabha elections in the country. Supporters of the Indian National Congress hold a motorbike rally ahead of the national parliamentary elections in Jorhat, Assam India, on Wednesday (Photo for representative purpose only). (AP)

That information was added on Wednesday in the safety and security section to the travel advisory, which states that Canadians should “exercise a high degree of caution” while in India.

The newly added part about the Parliamentary polls, reads, “General elections are scheduled to take place between April 19 and June 1, 2024. Demonstrations could occur before, during and after the elections.”

It also warns that disruptions to traffic and public transportation “may also occur” during the process, while “curfews may be imposed without notice”.

It advised travellers to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place.

It has retained many of the warnings that were included last year after the rupture in relations between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023, in Surrey, British Columbia.

In October, it had added, “In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada in traditional media and on social media. Demonstrations, including anti-Canada protests, could occur and Canadians may be subjected to intimidation or harassment.”

That section remains, as well as: “In Delhi and the National Capital Region, you should keep a low profile with strangers, and not share your personal information with them. Avoid crowded areas, including public transportation. You should always travel with someone and inform a friend or a family member of your travel plans.”

The advisory also called upon travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in and around Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai, as “consular services in-person are temporarily unavailable in those cities or surrounding areas”.

In October, 41 Canadian diplomats were pulled from India after New Delhi stated they would lose their diplomatic immunity if they stayed on. Canada described that act as “mass expulsion” of its diplomats, while India has argued it wanted “parity” in the numbers of diplomats.