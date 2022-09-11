Canada: Conservative Party picks populist Pierre Poilievre as its leader
In his victory speech, Pierre Poilievre, considered a policy wonk, focused on economic issues, which have become increasingly critical with record high inflation and the economy facing a possible recession
TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s principal opponent in the 2025 elections will be 43-year-old MP and former minister Pierre Poilievre, after he won the leadership race of the opposition Conservative Party with a landslide on Saturday evening.
Poilievre, who has emerged as the most popular leader in recent times with the rank and file of the party, faced no contest, as he took over 68% of the vote and won the race in the very first round, unlike his predecessors.
In his victory speech, Poilievre, considered a policy wonk, focused on economic issues, which have become increasingly critical with record high inflation and the economy facing a possible recession, as he said, “Today, people feel like they have lost control of their pocketbooks and lives. Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less - with a new government that puts you first.”
Poilievre came into the evening as the heavy favourite, over his closest rival, former Premier of Quebec Jean Charest.
He coined the term JustinFlation, and has attacked the Bank of Canada over its failure in reining in inflation, while promising middle class tax cuts and bringing down the cost of homes.
He was combative as he spoke, “By tackling Liberal inflation, we’ll put you back in control of your money and your life.”
His predecessors, Erin O’Toole, who became leader in 2020, and Andrew Scheer, in 2016, had to go through a tough challenge and only emerged the winner after several rounds of voting. O’Toole was ousted in February this year after facing a revolt within the party as he attempted to move it to the centre with moderate stances on issues like climate crisis, but that gambit proved electorally unsuccessful. He led the Tories to 119 seats in the September 2021 elections, down two from the tally of his predecessor Andrew Scheer. Scheer had resigned in 2020 despite improving the party’s performance, with 22 more MPs than the 99 in 2015.
First elected to the House of Commons in 2004, aged just 25, Poilievre served Minister for Democratic Reform and later handled the Employment portfolio in the Government of former PM Stephen Harper, which was defeated in the 2015 elections by the Liberal Party led by Trudeau.
Trudeau congratulated Poilievre on being elected Conservative Party leader, tweeting, “As parliamentarians, we must work together to deliver results for people across the country.”
Despite earlier speculation that he may step aside, Trudeau asserted last week that he will lead his party into the 2025 elections, after having secured a majority in 2015, followed by minority mandates in 2019 and the mid-term polls in 2021.
