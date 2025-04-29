Canada election: When will exit polls and results start coming? Key timeline per timezones

Millions of Canadians voted on Monday to choose their next prime minister, weeks after Justin Trudeau stepped down and Mark Carney took over. The first polls closed in Newfoundland. The next polls will close in Atlantic Canada and Labrador at around 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Exit polls and results will likely start coming in from around 8:00 PM, approximately 6:30 AM IST on April 29 in India. Diana Fox Carney, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, casts her vote on Election Day (Getty Images via AFP)

Polls close at different times across Canada due to time zone differences. Results typically begin to be reported shortly after polls close in each region.

Read More: Did Donald Trump just mock Canada on Election Day? Fumed Pierre Poilievre reacts

Poll closing times across Canada

| Newfoundland | AST (UTC-3:30) | 9:30 PM | 8:00 PM EST |

| Atlantic (e.g., Nova Scotia) | AT (UTC-4) | 9:30 PM | 8:30 PM EST |

| Eastern (e.g., Ontario, Quebec) | ET (UTC-5) | 9:30 PM | 9:30 PM EST |

| Central (e.g., Manitoba) | CT (UTC-6) | 9:30 PM | 10:30 PM EST |

| Mountain (e.g., Alberta) | MT (UTC-7) | 9:30 PM | 11:30 PM EST |

| Pacific (e.g., British Columbia) | PT (UTC-8) | 9:30 PM | 12:30 AM EST (April 29) |

Read More: Canada election: PM Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre face off in high-stakes polls | 10 points

When do exit polls and results start coming in?

Exit polls: Exit polls, which are conducted by several media outlets, are typically released shortly after the first polls close. Given that the first polls close in Newfoundland at 8:00 PM EST, it seems likely that exit polls will begin to be reported around this time.

Official results: Official results start coming in as soon as polls close in each region. The first official results will likely be available from Newfoundland. Preliminary results are expected to be known late on Monday night or early Tuesday morning, with projections often made by media outlets like CBC based on initial counts.