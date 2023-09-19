Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE updates: ‘Absurd, motivated’: India rejects Canada's claim on killing Sikh leader

On alleged involvement of killing a Sikh leader, Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat on Monday, augmenting the already souring relationship between the two nations. The Candian foreign minister Mélanie Joly alleged that the top diplomat had credible link to the murder of the prominent Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(AP)

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his ‘deep concerns' on the matter while speaking in the legislature. Claiming that he raised those concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘personally and directly’, Trudeau said killing of a Canadian citizen on the country's soil is an ‘unacceptable violation of our sovereignty’.

The Indian governement has rejected claims made by the Canadian PM, calling it ‘absurd and motivated’. New Delhi has also urged Canada to take effective and prompt legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.