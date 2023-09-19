News / India News / After Trudeau's claim, Congress MP calls for ‘uncompromising’ fight against terrorism

ByHT News Desk
Sep 19, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Congress MP said India's interests and concerns must be kept paramount when terrorsm threatens country's sovereignty.

Country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said in response to claims made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Harpreet Singh Nijjar in June this year. Speaking on behalf of his party, Ramesh said the Indian National Congress has always believed that the India's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(HT_PRINT)
“The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity. Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times,” the Congress leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Trudeau recently spoke in Canada's Parliament about Nijjar's killing and claimed that there as ‘credible allegations of a potential link’ between Indian government agents and the murder in June. Soon after Trudeau's remark, Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly announced the expulsion of a ‘top Indian diplomat’.

In response, India is likely to expel a Canadian official, HT has reported earlier. However, there was no official word on how India would respond to the expulsion of the diplomat.

