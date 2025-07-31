Canada ‘intends’ to recognise Palestinian State: ‘No room for delay’

After France and the United Kingdom, Canada has also announced that it will formally recognise the State of Palestine in September at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Canada's prime minister Mark Carney also urged Hamas to return Israeli hostages taken during its attack on October 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing war.(Bloomberg)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in an official statement that the country has always supported a two-state solution in the conflict between Palestine and Israel, however, “prospects for a two-state solution have been steadily and gravely eroded”.

He said that the Israeli government has failed to prevent the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza and that a two-state solution would mean “standing with all people who choose peace over violence.”

“The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in co-ordinated international action to support peace, security, and the dignity of all human life. Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future,” Carney’s statement said.

“For these reasons, Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” it added.

However, Canada’s intention to recognise the Palestinian state “is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.”

Israel rejects Canada’s endorsement of Palestinian statehood

The Israeli Embassy in Canada rejected Carney’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine. Israel’s Ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, said that his country will not bow to the “distorted campaign of international pressure” against it.

“We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation,” he said.

“Recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of accountable government, functioning institutions, or benevolent leadership, rewards and legitimizes the monstrous barbarity of Hamas on October 7, 2023,” he added.

Moed also said that throughout the war, which has been going on for almost 22 months now, Israel has been an active partner in humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza consistent with its responsibilities under international law.

UK, France to recognise Palestinian state

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens with every passing day, the United Kingdom and France have made it clear that they will formally endorse the State of Palestine in September.

Now, with Canada joining them, Israel is under immense international pressure to allow more aid into Gaza and to look for ways to put an end to the war. However, Israel’s long-standing ally the United States still stands by it.