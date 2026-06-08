Canada issues travel advisory for PoK

Canada has asked its citizens to refrain from travelling to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Canada has cited the protests that are expected in PoK amid surging unrest in the occupied territory after the arrests of several members of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has called upon Islamabad to concede to its 38-point charter of demands.

In an update to its travel advisory for Pakistan, the Canadian government observed that demonstrations are scheduled from June 9. (REUTERS)

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In an update to its travel advisory for Pakistan, the Canadian government observed that demonstrations are scheduled from June 9, starting in Rawalakot and moving toward Muzaffarabad, and that local authorities “have issued a travel warning advising against all travel to the area from June 5 to June 20, 2026. In the past, demonstrations in this region have led to significant disruptions.”

In the section on “safety and security” related to travel to Pakistan, Ottawa warned that it “may not be in a position to provide consular assistance to Canadians in areas” where there are serious security concerns, the government of Pakistan prohibits entry and advance permission is required for entry.

Over half of Pakistan has been declared off limits to Canadians by the government. The prohibited areas include those within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan, areas within 10km of the borders with China, India and Iran, except for select official border crossings like Wagah and the Kartarpur Corridor, the areas within 10km of the Line of Control with India, the section of the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the exception of the districts of Haripur, Abbottabad and Chitral.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also asked Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to Karachi district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also asked Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to Karachi district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There is a high threat of terrorism in Pakistan. The security situation is fragile and unpredictable. Several terrorist groups are present and operate across the country,” the travel advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is a high threat of terrorism in Pakistan. The security situation is fragile and unpredictable. Several terrorist groups are present and operate across the country,” the travel advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

travel advisory canada Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

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