Canada loses 213,000 jobs, unemployment rate jumps to 9.4%
Employment in Canada fell more than expected in January as a fresh wave of lockdowns weighs on the nation’s economy.
The country lost 212,800 positions in the month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted a drop of 40,000. That’s on top of 52,700 jobs lost in December.
The unemployment rate jumped to 9.4%, versus 8.8% previously and a forecast of 8.9%.
A new round of restrictions over the last couple of months in some regions -- including stay-at-home orders and curfews -- have triggered fresh lay-offs that have stalled the recovery.
Friday’s report wipes out months of gains, leaving employment about 4.5% shy of February’s levels.
Still, Canada’s labor market is faring better now than it did during the first wave of restrictions in March and April, when employment fell by 3 million.
Hours worked increased 0.9% on the month in January. Losses were entirely in part-time positions, with full-time jobs increasing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Suu Kyi ally says no betrayal in taking Myanmar junta job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-1B visas: US postpones selection process changes, rescinds speciality criteria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken to discuss Covid-19, Iran, Russia, China and Myanmar in E3 meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China releases space probe's first image of Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist Covid-19 vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada loses 213,000 jobs, unemployment rate jumps to 9.4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transportation mask rule violation to attract penalty of up to $1,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani Taliban reunified splinter groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN
- The report, released this week, also highlighted the Islamic State's activities in cyberspace in South Asia, including the publishing of Voice of Hind, an online magazine in English, and efforts by the group’s members in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.3%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may have had 'key role' in coronavirus pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not a word on Uighur’: Experts question silence of celebrities on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox