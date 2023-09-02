Canada pauses talks on trade treaty with India: Report

Canada has paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India "to take stock of where we are", a Canadian government official told reporters on Friday, speaking ahead of a trip by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(AFP File)

"Trade negotiations are long, complex processes," said the official, who spoke on condition he not be identified. Canada and India have been talking off and on since 2010 about a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

