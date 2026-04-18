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Canada police probe gang-related threats to cricket team players

Canadian law enforcement is investigating gang-related threats to cricket players amid corruption and match-fixing allegations against Cricket Canada.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 03:36 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Canadian law enforcement is investigating gang-related threats to Canadian cricket team players amid allegations about corruption and match-fixing against the sport’s governing body, a media report said on Friday.

Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (AP)

The report raised questions about the role of Cricket Canada’s former and current management and potential match-fixing linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The report is the result of a months-long investigation by the outlet CBC News.

It said that police in the town of Delta in British Columbia confirmed it was probing allegations “of interference and threats related to cricket at both the provincial and national levels” and due to “broader integrity considerations that extend beyond local jurisdiction”, the matter had been flagged to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP.

Cricket Canada has been in turmoil in recent months amid allegations to financial mismanagement and underwent a court-ordered vote that resulted in a new president being elected earlier this month. Indo-Canadian Arvinder Khosa assumed charge from Amjad Bajwa. However, Khosa, who resides in Surrey, British Columbia, was also named in the CBC report and he dismissed the personal allegations as “political propaganda” against him.

Reacting to the televised report, Cricket Canada said, “Cricket Canada recognizes that this coverage may raise questions among players, members, partners, and the broader cricket community.”

On Apil 14, prior to the report airing, Cricket Canada said, “Recent promotional material alludes to allegations related to organized crime and match-fixing — issues that Cricket Canada takes extremely seriously. The integrity of the sport is fundamental, and any concern that could compromise fair competition is treated with the utmost importance.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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