...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Canada province considers banning kids under 16 from AI chatbots, social media

Manitoba plans to ban children from social media and AI chatbots, citing concerns over engagement and safety, with other provinces considering similar measures.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 12:50 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Advertisement

A Canadian province could become the first jurisdiction in the country to not only ban children from social media but also from AI chatbots.

A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (REUTERS)

That measure was announced by the Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew, as he said, according to Canadian media reports, “These platforms are not neutral. They have been built this way to maximize engagement.”

He added, “They’re doing these very awful things to kids all in the name of a few likes, all in the name of more engagement, and all in the name of money.”

Other provinces are considering similar measures including Saskatchewan and Quebec.

While Australia has already barred youth under 16 from accessing social media, there is going pressure on the Canadian Government to undertake similar legislation. Earlier this month, Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, told reporters in Ottawa that the Government was taking the matter “very seriously.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologised for that error in judgement earlier this month. In a letter to the township of Tumbler Ridge, he said, “While I know words can never be enough, I believe an apology is necessary to recognize the harm and irreversible loss your community has suffered.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

social media
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Canada province considers banning kids under 16 from AI chatbots, social media
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.