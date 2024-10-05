Canada reaffirms ‘absolute’ support for India’s territorial integrity

Toronto: The Canadian government has stressed that it’s position on the territorial integrity of India is “absolute”. This was stated by the country’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs David Morrison while appearing before the foreign interference commission in Ottawa on Friday. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

“Canada’s policy is very clear that India’s territorial integrity must be respected. There’s one India, and that’s been made very clear,” he said.

Morrison, who holds a post in Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, equivalent to India’s Foreign Secretary, said that position was “absolute.”

Morrison also acknowledged that conversations between the two countries are continuing in private, as reported by the Hindustan Times recently. “We have open channels, we are continuing to talk to them (New Delhi),” he said.

He also confirmed Hindustan Times reporting that Canada considers some of the activity related to pro-Khalistan elements as “awful, but lawful.” He used that term during his testimony, adding that there were things “that many of us want not to see” but were protected under Freedom of Speech rights in the country.

He also indicated that the situation has improved since September 18 last year when the relationship went into turmoil after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar three months earlier in Surrey, British Columbia.

“Thankfully, some of the elements that underpin our relationship with India have been gradually restored over the past nine or so months,” he said.

“Canada and India are partners going back many decades. India is an increasingly significant global player and Canada is taking account of that in its policies,” he said. He pointed out that relations were on the “upswing” last year prior to the Nijjar affair which caused ties to be “knocked sideways.”

“We are determined to continue working with the Indians to restore some semblance of the relationship that we had, but we need some accountability for what happened,” he said.

India had described the Canadian accusations as “absurd” and “motivated.” This year, Canadian police announced the arrests of four Indian nationals in connection with the killing. No evidence of an Indian connection has yet been revealed but Canadian law enforcement has said that angle is being looked into.

Morrison, along with other GAC colleagues, was appearing before the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions. In its Initial Report this May, the Commission said India engaged “in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians.”