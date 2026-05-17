Canada confirms first hantavirus case after passenger from MV Hondius cruise ship tests positive

Canada confirmed its first hantavirus case on Saturday after a passenger on board the cruise ship MV Hondius tested positive. As per the Canadian public health agency, the passenger, along with their spouse, was currently in quarantine in British Columbia.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leaves the port of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Spain (REUTERS)

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Speaking at a press conference, the British Columbia government said that one in every four Canadians on board the MV Hondius tested positive for the Andes strain of the virus.

Officials added that the group of four included two couples - one from Yukon and another from British Columbia.

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The individual who tested positive is from Yukon, said provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.

Henry added that the four people had not been in contact with the public after they were transferred to Victoria.

“The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “But, given the severity of this virus, we are taking a precautionary approach to ensure Canadians are protected," the statement added further. About hantavirus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But, given the severity of this virus, we are taking a precautionary approach to ensure Canadians are protected," the statement added further. About hantavirus {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Andes strain of hantavirus, identified in the outbreak on the cruise ship, can cause severe lung illness that can be fatal in up to 50% of cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Andes strain of hantavirus, identified in the outbreak on the cruise ship, can cause severe lung illness that can be fatal in up to 50% of cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hantaviruses ⁠are a group of viruses that are usually spread by rodents, but ​in rare cases can be transmitted person to person. While the UN health agency has stated that more cases are expected due to the outbreak on the cruise ship, the risk to public health remains low. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hantaviruses ⁠are a group of viruses that are usually spread by rodents, but ​in rare cases can be transmitted person to person. While the UN health agency has stated that more cases are expected due to the outbreak on the cruise ship, the risk to public health remains low. {{/usCountry}}

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