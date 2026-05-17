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Canada confirms first hantavirus case after passenger from MV Hondius cruise ship tests positive

Officials added that the group of four included two couples - one from Yukon and another from British Columbia.

Published on: May 17, 2026 02:36 am IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Canada confirmed its first hantavirus case on Saturday after a passenger on board the cruise ship MV Hondius tested positive. As per the Canadian public health agency, the passenger, along with their spouse, was currently in quarantine in British Columbia.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leaves the port of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Spain (REUTERS)

Speaking at a press conference, the British Columbia government said that one in every four Canadians on board the MV Hondius tested positive for the Andes strain of the virus.

Officials added that the group of four included two couples - one from Yukon and another from British Columbia.

Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak and the anxieties of our times

The individual who tested positive is from Yukon, said provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.

Henry added that the four people had not been in contact with the public after they were transferred to Victoria.

“The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

 
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Home / World News / Canada confirms first hantavirus case after passenger from MV Hondius cruise ship tests positive
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