Hantavirus outbreak and the anxieties of our times

On May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) formally declared the Covid-19 pandemic over. Yet the psychological shadow of that crisis continues to shape the world’s response to every disease outbreak. Last week, a hantavirus made headlines after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a cluster of infections aboard the Dutch cruise ship, MV Hondius. The outbreak, linked to the Andes virus from the hantavirus family, has resulted in three deaths, six laboratory-confirmed infections, and two probable cases among passengers and crew. There is little evidence to suggest widespread transmission beyond isolated settings, and WHO currently considers the global risk low. (AFP)

Human civilisation has always coexisted with evolving pathogens, zoonotic spillovers, and periodic outbreaks. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), many pathogens, emerging and otherwise, have attracted far greater global attention than epidemiology alone would justify.

Against this backdrop, it is important to place hantaviruses and the current outbreak in the correct scientific context. Scientists have known about hantaviruses for nearly 70 years. They are a family of viruses circulating across geographical regions. The Andes virus, found primarily in South America, is at the centre of the current outbreak. Its transmission, severity, and epidemiology are well understood. There are at least three key differences between this hantavirus and SARS-CoV-2 that must guide our risk assessment.

First, SARS-CoV-2 was a novel virus. Humanity had no pre-existing familiarity or population-level immunity when it emerged in late 2019. As it spread rapidly across countries, scientists were learning about its transmission, severity, and behaviour in real time. Hantaviruses, in contrast, are long-recognised zoonotic pathogens with decades of accumulated epidemiological understanding.

Second, SARS-CoV-2 was predominantly a respiratory virus. Ordinary human interactions — breathing, talking, coughing, travelling, and gathering indoors — enabled rapid and efficient transmission. In contrast, most hantavirus infections occur through exposure to infected rodent urine, saliva, or droppings, and dry virus-bearing dust. Rodents remain the primary hosts and human infection is incidental rather than central to the virus’s survival cycle.

Third, the Andes virus is the only known hantavirus capable of occasional person-to-person transmission. Even then, transmission generally requires prolonged and close exposure, making widespread community spread considerably less likely.

There is also a need to understand the broader context. A WHO notification or alert is not a signal that should induce panic among ordinary citizens. It is primarily an advisory meant for governments, ports, airports, surveillance networks, hospitals, and health authorities to initiate monitoring and coordination mechanisms.

Such global alerts are among the core responsibilities of WHO, and the context of a cruise ship — effectively a multinational ecosystem where passengers rapidly disperse across borders — makes such notifications especially important. Hantaviruses also have a long and variable incubation period, ranging from one to eight weeks, with an average of two to three weeks. In such situations, international monitoring, contact tracing, and coordinated communication become essential components of global health governance. However, such notifications should not be mistaken for signals of an imminent global threat.

One of the most important developments after the Covid-19 pandemic is that countries are now somewhat better prepared to detect and respond to emerging and re-emerging pathogens. More specifically for India, disease reporting systems have become stronger. Laboratory capacity has expanded. Genomic surveillance networks have improved. India now arguably possesses greater ability to identify such outbreaks, although preparedness still varies considerably across states. In any case, India has reported serological evidence of hantavirus exposure, and isolated case reports have appeared in medical literature. The country has the capacity to identify the virus.

Another lesson is that emerging pathogens are part of the biological reality of our interconnected world. The climate crisis, ecological disruption, urbanisation, wildlife-human interaction, and global mobility ensure that zoonotic spillovers will continue to occur periodically. We also need to remember that the aim cannot be to eliminate every outbreak. Rather, the objective must be to build systems capable of early detection, rapid containment, transparent communication, and proportionate response.

Covid-19 has also left behind a form of collective epidemiological trauma that shapes how every subsequent outbreak is interpreted. The result is a reflexive anxiety that often travels faster than the pathogen itself. What, then, should we learn from disease outbreaks?

First, outbreaks of emerging pathogens are a reminder for national and state governments to remain prepared for public health emergencies and invest in strengthening disease-surveillance systems. Scientific transparency and international coordination remain essential in a world where pathogens can travel faster than ever before.

Second, as much as a health-system response is necessary, there is alsoa need for timely, transparent, and trustworthy public communication.Epidemiological response begins when cases are detected in any setting, but health communication from governments has to be an ongoing process and should continue even when the outbreak is thousands of miles away on a cruise ship.

Third, scientific literacy must become a public health priority. Citizens need to be empowered with the ability to distinguish between operational alerts for governments and actual personal risk. They should also be encouraged to seek information from reliable sources rather than amplifying unverified forwards and misleading messages.

The present hantavirus outbreak necessitates monitoring and coordinated international response — not panic. There is little evidence to suggest widespread transmission beyond isolated settings, and WHO currently considers the global risk low. Yet the outbreak is a reminder that India must continue investing in strong disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, transparent and timely health communication, and rapid outbreak-response systems, because emerging pathogens are no longer rare exceptions but recurring realities of an interconnected world.

Chandrakant Lahariya is a practising cardiometabolic physician and health policy specialist. He has worked with the World Health Organization and the UN system for nearly 18 years. The views expressed are personal