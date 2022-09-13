Canada shootings: 2 including police officer killed, 3 injured in Toronto

TORONTO Two persons, including a police officer, were killed and three others injured after a series of shootings at multiple locations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Monday.

The shooter, identified on Monday evening as 30-year-old Shawn Petry, was also confronted by the police in the town of Hamilton and killed.

The shootings, which covered three locations, triggered an emergency alert across the province of Ontario on Monday afternoon, as police warned of an “active shooter” who was considered “armed and dangerous”.

The first incident was in the GTA township of Mississauga, around 2pm where the alleged shooter killed the police officer, identified later as Toronto Police veteran Constable Andrew Hong, and injured another person, who was not named, at the coffee shop. Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah described the attack upon the 48-year-old Hong as an “ambush”.

The same vehicle was then at the scene of a subsequent shooting, about an hour later at an automobile repairs store in the town of Milton, leaving another person dead and two others injured. The victim was later identified as the shop’s owner Shakeel Ashraf.

Peel Regional Police issued an alert as events unfolded, stating that “the driver is considered armed and dangerous - if seen call 911 immediately - do not approach”.

Shortly after 4pm, the suspect was killed during an “interaction” with police at a cemetery in the town of Hamilton.

Hamilton Police issued a brief statement that the “situation has been contained and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Hamilton Police chief Frank Bergen told reporters that “all resources were put in play” during the pursuit of the suspect, who was travelling in a black jeep. That operation involved police from Toronto, the Peel region, Halton and Hamilton, along with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Following Petry’s death, the case was taken over by the OPP’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

No motive for the shooting has been revealed by police. Ontario premier Doug Ford mourned Hong, tweeting, “Like all Ontarians, I’m horrified by today’s senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer.”

“I’m so grateful to law enforcement for bringing this situation to an end. May justice for those killed and injured be swift,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “My thoughts, and the thoughts of many others, are with all those who knew the police officer killed in the line of duty in Mississauga today. We’re also thinking of those who were injured in today’s shootings - we’re wishing you a full recovery.”

