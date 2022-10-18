Canada's changes for temporary foreign workers that could help Indians: Details

Canada has introduced amendments to strengthen protections for the temporary foreign workers. These include 13 amendments to the immigration and refugee protection regulations concerning temporary foreign workers (TFWs) introduced by the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: 5 newly-announced benefits by Canada that Indian students can avail

Canada's temporary foreign worker program helps employers to hire internationally, thus helping to fill gaps in the labour force. Temporary foreign workers then have the same rights as Canadian citizens or permanent residents of the country. The new amendments come at a time when Canada is grappling with massive labour shortages.

Read more: Canada immigration? How does express entry system work, explained

What are the benefits of the new amendments for temporary foreign workers?

The new amendments will protect temporary foreign workers in Canada from any abuse or mistreatment in the country. Canadian employers will also be mandated to provide temporary foreign workers with information about their rights in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: You can sponsor parents and grandparents for Canada immigration: A guide

Any kind of discrimination by employers against the workers if the latter come forward with complaints will be prohibited. The new amendments also include stopping the employers from charging recruitment fees to workers and holding them accountable for the actions of recruiters.

Read more: Canada waives off medical exams for 1,80,000 residence applicants: Details here

Employers will also need to provide temporary foreign workers with health care services in Canada and will have to provide mandatory training to the workers as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail