Canada to resume US trade talks when timing is right, says PM Mark Carney

Canada will restart its trade talks with the United States only when the timing feels right, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday. He explained that, at the moment, there is no urgent matter he needs to raise with US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Mark Carney stated Canada will resume trade talks with the U.S. when the timing is right.(Bloomberg image for representation)

Trade discussions between the two countries were paused last month after the Ontario government released an ad criticising tariffs, which led Trump to halt the talks.

Speaking to reporters at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Carney said Canada is currently focused on building its future and strengthening new partnerships, as per news agency Reuters.

He added that a conversation with President Trump would likely happen within the next couple of weeks, but only when it makes sense for both sides.

Carney stressed that he is still open to talking. “We are very busy with the future of Canada, and with new partnerships. There will be conversations with the president, probably in the next two weeks. We will re-engage when it's appropriate,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

"I don't have a burning issue to speak with the president about right now. When America wants to come back and have the discussions on the trade side, we will have those discussions," he added.

Canada is hoping to negotiate reductions in U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminium, and automobiles, duties that were introduced under the Trump administration, as per the report.

(With inputs from Reuters)