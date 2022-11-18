Canada's Trudeau condemns North Korea missile launches at meeting of allies

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a special meeting in Bangkok said he joined allies in condemning Friday's missile launch by North Korea, which he called clear violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan. Trudeau was joined at the meeting on the sidelines of a regional summit with leaders from Japan, Australia, South Korea, the United States and New Zealand.