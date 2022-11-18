Chinese police stations in US? ‘Aware of existence’ says ‘worried’ FBI

The FBI said that it is "concerned" by reports that secret "police stations" linked to China have been set up across the US. The presence of these stations in parts of US, including in New York, was revealed by a September report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders. The FBI's director, Christopher Wray, said that the agency was monitoring reports of such centres across the country.

"We are aware of the existence of these stations," Christopher Wray said.

"To me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop, you know, in New York, let's say, without proper coordination," he added.

“It violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes,” he further said. When asked whether the stations violate US law, Christopher Wray said the FBI was "looking into the legal parameters".

Christopher Wray made the comments at a US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing as he faced senior lawmakers.

According to NGO Safeguard Defenders, China established the "overseas police service stations" in several continents, including two in London and one in Glasgow. The report found that in North America, there were stations found in Toronto and in New York.

The units were created to tackle transnational crime and to provide administrative services to Chinese nationals abroad, such as renewing drivers' licences abroad and other consular services, Beijing had earlier said.

However, Safeguard Defenders said they also serve a "more sinister goal", by contributing to "cracking down on all kinds of illegal and criminal activities involving overseas Chinese".

