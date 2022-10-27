‘Just service centers’: China rejects illegal police stations in Netherlands

China denied accusations that it is running “illegal” overseas police stations in Netherlands saying that it is only helping nationals with issues like renewing drivers’ licenses. A human rights group on Wednesday said that illegal police stations in Netherlands and Europe made by China were tracking down dissidents in these countries and were aimed at bringing them back to China.

When asked about reports that China has two police stations like these in the Netherlands, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said “the allegation is simply untrue.”

“They are in fact overseas Chinese service centers,” he adding saying that the offices are helping people who can’t return home due to Covid-19.

Public security officials in these stations were “strictly observing international law and fully respecting the judicial sovereignty of other countries,” Wang Wenbin said.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government has started an investigation into the facilities, the Financial Times reported.

“The Chinese government never informed us about the centers through diplomatic channels so that makes them illegal,” Dutch ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson said.

Earlier, the human rights group Safeguard Defenders said that it found China had opened 54 stations in 30 countries, including the US, UK, Brazil and Nigeria.

