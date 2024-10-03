A Canadian girl was allegedly beaten unconscious by a group of bullies who lured the 13-year-old girl to a beach at night. The girl was attacked by a group of teens at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park in Kelowna, British Columbia on September 27. She showed up at the hangout spot at around 8:30 pm after being invited by a friend. Canadian girl, 13, lured to beach at night, beaten unconscious by 30 bullies in horrific caught-on-camera attack (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When the girl arrived, she was surrounded by about 30 “youths” who started recording a verbal altercation, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Laura Pollock said, according to CBC. They then pushed the girl to the ground, and proceeded to jump on her and punch her in the head and other body parts multiple times. She was beaten until she lost consciousness, and then several people went on to throw dirt and sand onto her as she lay motionless. The attack was recorded on camera.

‘I watched two minutes of my daughter getting near beat to death’

The victim had called her mother, however, her attackers stole her phone so she could not seek help, her father Donovan said. “I watched two minutes of my daughter getting near beat to death, like 20 or 30 kids who just decided that it was better for them to record it and laugh at her,” Donovan told CTV News.

Donovan revealed that his daughter had just begun her first year in high school. He said he did not know why she was attacked, and confirmed that she had not been to school with most of her attackers.

Donovan said he believes the violence comes from what they view online. “This is, this is all probably based on what I can think of as social media,” he said.

“I don’t know what my daughter did to deserve this,” added Donovan. “I don’t know what anybody could do to deserve this. It’s terrible to watch. I hope people do watch it so they can believe it.”

Eventually, an ambulance was called to pick up the teen and take her to a hospital. Donovan said his daughter suffered a concussion and bruised ribs. “Physically, she’s got a lot of healing to do,” he said. “Mentally, she started therapy and I don’t know how long that’s ever going to take for her to trust or want to be outside again.”

An investigation into the attack has been launched by the RCMP. They said they “reviewed very clear and detailed video of the incident to identify all of those involved,” including “primary aggressors” and witnesses, the outlet said.

This week, three minors were arrested after being identified as the five “aggressors” to be involved in the attack. They were later released on strict conditions.

Donovan called for an end to such violence, and slammed the youth crime in the community. “How many messages do we need to send and say this also happened to my daughter before something gets done?” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Pollock said not much information was released about the suspects due to their ages. “I know from my work with victims that have been exploited through imagery and continuous circulation of video and photos when they are a victim of crime that it has profound and lasting impacts,” she said. “The video is degrading and an attempt to humiliate.”

Pollock added that two anonymous youths tried to help the teen. One intervened to try and stop the attack, and another called the police.