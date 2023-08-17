3rd person involved in murder of Khalistani leader Nijjar: Canadian investigators

A third person, the driver of getaway vehicle, was involved in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian investigators said. Canadian pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the town of Surrey in British Columbia in June. (File image)

Nijjar was murdered on June 18 in the town of Surrey in British Columbia.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it had confirmed that a 2008 silver Toyota Camry was used to drive away the two “heavy-set” and masked suspects in the killing.

Also Read: India wasn’t a threat to murdered Khalistan leader in Canada: Aide

It also released a grainy image of the driver of the car, which was captured by CCTV in the vicinity.

Police have sought the public’s help in identifying the suspect and the vehicle.

However, IHIT did not disclose any motive for the killing of Nijjar, who was gunned down by the assailants in the parking of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, which he headed.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt Timothy Pierotti said, “IHIT has continued to work closely with the Surrey RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) to advance the investigation.”

While India has not formally commented on Nijjar’s killing, a senior Indian official told HT categorically that it was not involved in any manner and was hopeful that the case is solved quickly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. ...view detail