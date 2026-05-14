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Canadian Literature Festival showcases India, features over 125 authors, poets, screenwriters

The festival is being held at venues in Toronto and Mississauga. It began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday

Published on: May 14, 2026 10:08 am IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: The second edition of Canadian Literature Festival (CLF) is showcasing India as its partner country, with sessions spanning seven languages.

Participants at a session during the inaugural edition of the Canadian Literature Festival in 2025. (Credit: CLF)

The festival which had its inaugural edition in 2025, is being held at venues in Toronto and Mississauga. It began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday.

A release from the festival organisers said its “central theme” was built around India@CLF26 and features over 125 authors, poets, screenwriters, scholars and storytellers, spanning the Indian languages of Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, Gujarati and Urdu other than featuring works in English.

CLF is being divided into two segments this year, with the first, being held in May, its flagship diaspora edition. Organisers hope to hold the mainstream event in September.

The second edition of the Canadian Literature Festival, which began on Wednesday, showcases India as its partner country. (Credit: CLF)

Other than the sessions, the headline event at the festival will be the Creator’s Gala, which will be held on Thursday evening.

CLF cited the recent renewal in ties between New Delhi and Ottawa in its decision behind the partner country programming. Referring to the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in New Delhi in March, during the latter’s first visit to the country after assuming the leadership position, CLF said this was “the cultural answer to that political handshake: a living bridge of words, ideas and imagination spanning two of the world’s most consequential democracies”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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