Home / World News / Canadian mayor attends vigil for Deep Sidhu, India expresses concerns
world news

Canadian mayor attends vigil for Deep Sidhu, India expresses concerns

The Indian government’s concern was related to flags of the secessionist Khalistan movement being seen in the backdrop to Brampton mayor Patrick Brown’s speech, as other attendees held placards reading #IndiaKIlls
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown at the vigil for Deep Sidhu, an event that has angered India. (Patrick Brown/Twitter)
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown at the vigil for Deep Sidhu, an event that has angered India. (Patrick Brown/Twitter)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 04:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

India has formally expressed its “serious concern” to Ottawa over the appearance of an elected mayor of a city in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area at an event that featured Khalistan flags as well as anti-India slogans.

This was communicated to Canada’s foreign ministry, Global Affairs Canada and the provincial Ontario Government, in the form of a demarche, or diplomatic representation.

The demarche issued by India’s High Commission in Ottawa, was related to the mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown attending and addressing a vigil at City Hall for Deep Sidhu, who emerged as a significant figure during the protests against farm laws in India, was arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day last year, and died in an accident this month.

The Indian government’s concern was related to flags of the secessionist Khalistan movement being seen in the backdrop to Brown’s speech, as other attendees held placards reading #IndiaKIlls.

At the same time, the demarche denounced Brown’s reference to the farmers’ protests as interference in India’s internal affairs, particularly at a time when an emergency has been imposed at the federal and provincial levels in Canada to counter an agitation by truckers.

Tweeting about the event on February 20, Brown said, “Many Sikhs around the world have recognized Deep Sidhu as a hero for his courage & relentless advocacy during the #FarmersProtest.”

He had mentioned that during his speech at the vigil as well. The event was organized by Brampton city councillor Harkirat Singh.

Brown’s participation in what is being seen as an anti-India event has also left many Indo-Canadians livid. The National Alliance of Indo-Canadians tweeted that this “unacceptable as it has nothing to do with Canada.”

Brampton resident Sundeep Tyagi said he was “extremely disappointed with his (Brown’s) inappropriate presence (at the vigil)”.

Nitin Chopra of the local media outlet Prime Asia TV said there was anger among Indo-Canadians over Brown’s presence at the vigil and his comments and the mayor was facing “a backlash” from the community.

Brown’s office did not respond to a request for comment over the criticism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out