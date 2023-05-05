Canadian police is looking for at least three suspects, in connection with an assault that occurred in March as protestors, including pro-Khalistan elements, prevented India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa from attending an event in the town of Surrey in British Columbia.

Canada police release video of suspects in assault at Surrey protest

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma was scheduled to be the chief guest at a reception organised by the Friends of India & Canada Foundation in Surrey on March 19. However, he was forced to cancel his attendance as nearly 200 protestors, some wielding swords, gathered in front of the venue, the Taj Park Convention Centre.

Some of those who had come to attend the event, including at least one journalist, complained about being assaulted by the protestors, who were inflamed over rumours over the arrest of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh in India.

The Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP released two videos of an incident of alleged assault, and are seeking three persons in that connection.

The RCMP respects the right to peaceful protests, but unlawful and violent activity such as assaults, will not be tolerated, Corporal Sarbjit Sangha, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, said in a release issued on Thursday.

“It is not always safe for police to take immediate enforcement action within a large group of protesters; however, these offences continue to be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges,” the statement added.

Police said they were “monitoring a protest” when a fight broke out in the crowd, resulting in an assault. Police officers intervened and were able to extract the injured male victim and take him to safety, where he was provided medical care for non-life threatening injuries. While the elderly male has not been identified by the police, he is believed to be Gurtej Singh Gill, who has been active in the Indo-Canadian community in the Metro Vancouver region.

The videos from the scene show three suspects who are believed to be involved in the assault.

The first video has a suspect, described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early-30s, with a long black beard, wearing all dark clothing, blue vest and a small blue turban. The second video shows the second suspect who is described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early -30s, with short black beard, wearing all black clothing, black vest and a small black turban. This suspect is seen holding a yellow colour flag in his hand. The same video shows the third suspect, who is described as a man in his early 20s, wearing all black clothing and a bright orange colour mask.

While the police did not specify the nature of the flag, it appears to be one for Khalistan, and others can be seen in the background to the videos.

Surrey RCMP had advised the High Commissioner against attending the function.

Before that, there were online threats to disrupt meetings and events being attended by Indian diplomats in the country including that of the High Commissioner. The call to the protestors asked them to “Mask up” and to leave their IDs and cellphones at home.

