Several dead as van drives into crowd in Germany’s Muenster, driver killed himself: Police

A van drove into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, killing several including the driver, police said.

“There are several dead,” a police spokeswoman said. (Live updates)

The driver killed himself, police said, adding that they were not looking for further suspects. The regional police advised people to “avoid the area”, and requested not to speculate about the incident.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

A security source said: “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.”

The DPA news agency said a car had hit bystanders in the western city.

Mass-selling daily Bild reported in its online edition that three people had died in the incident. It showed pictures of where police had cordoned off an area of the city.

The incident evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that killed 12 people.

Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck on December 19, 2016, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded marketplace, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.