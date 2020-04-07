Cardinal George Pell to walk free from Australian jail after winning appeal

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 06:08 IST

Cardinal George Pell will walk free from jail after winning a long-running battle to overturn his child sex abuse convictions in Australia’s High Court on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old was acquitted on all five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, when the court overturned earlier decisions of a jury and lower appeals court.

The verdict is a major victory for Pell, who had steadfastly maintained his innocence.