Vehicles were set on fire, gunfire rang out and roadblocks were reported in the Mexican city of Guasave after armed men attacked federal personnel on Friday night, November 20, triggering a major security operation in Sinaloa.

Clashes in Mexico's Sinaloa leave vehicles burning, baseball match suspended. (X/ @PeiroNoticias, @STramites58639) more less

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Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and avoid affected roads as clashes and reports of violence spread across the region.

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The Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat confirmed that federal personnel had come under attack in Guasave and that an inter-agency security operation had been launched to restore order.

Deep Dive What happened during the clashes in Guasave, Sinaloa? Federal personnel came under attack, prompting an inter-agency security operation. Residents reported gunfire and burning vehicles, while roadblocks were reported across the area. Was El Chapo Isidro arrested in Guasave? El País reported that Mexican authorities detained Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, in an army-led operation. Sinaloa’s state security authorities had not independently confirmed the arrest. Why were residents told to avoid roads in Guasave? Authorities reported roadblocks and deployed security forces to restore order. They urged residents to stay indoors, avoid affected areas and refrain from travelling on nearby roads.

In a statement shared on its official X account, the department asked residents to stay in safe locations, avoid the area and refrain from travelling on nearby roads.

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{{^usCountry}} The authorities did not identify those responsible for the attack or confirm which federal agency's personnel were targeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authorities did not identify those responsible for the attack or confirm which federal agency's personnel were targeted. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read:Drug lord El Chapo Isidro arrested in Mexico amid face-off between cartel and security forces: Reports

Videos show gunfire, burning vehicles

Videos shared on social media showed vehicles engulfed in flames, while residents reported hearing sustained bursts of gunfire in different parts of the municipality.

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Baseball match suspended

The unrest disrupted a baseball game between Algodoneros de Guasave and Venados de Mazatlán at Kuroda Park. Spectators were reportedly caught up in the tense situation as the match was suspended.

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Mexico's La Jornada reported that motorists and bus passengers were also affected by the clashes, with some vehicles stopping or turning back to avoid the violence.

The state security department said it would provide further details after the operation concluded.

Drug lord El Chapo Isidro reportedly arrested

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The reported arrest was carried out in an operation led by the Mexican Army, according to El País.

Meza Flores was among the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, and the US government had announced a reward of $5 million for information leading to his capture. His strongholds included Guasave, Los Mochis and towns in the foothills around Badiraguato.

The operation could also affect the balance of power among criminal groups in Sinaloa, where Meza Flores had expanded his influence as the Guzmán and Zambada factions weakened. A source cited by El País said his organisation exported more drugs than the other groups operating in the state.

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In late 2024, the Mexican Navy seized more than one tonne of fentanyl in Guasave. El País described it as the largest seizure of the synthetic opioid in Mexico’s history. The reported detention of Meza Flores now raises questions about the future of his organisation and the control of drug trafficking routes in northern Sinaloa.

However, Sinaloa authorities' public statements have so far focused on the attack on federal personnel and the security deployment in Guasave. They have not independently confirmed the arrest.