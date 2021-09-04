Celebratory gunfire, tear gas on women's protest: What is happening in Kabul?

With the Taliban inching closer to announce their new cabinet, Kabul is the epicentre of the major power shift. However, the formation of the government has been postponed for the time being as the Taliban are buying some more time to finetune their future administration.

The women-led protest in Kabul which was on its second day demanding representation in the government turned violent as the Taliban fighters sprayed tear gas on the protesters to stop them from marching towards the presidential palace. Videos of women being stopped have emerged on social media. A video of the protest was also live-streamed. On Thursday women held protests in Herat demanding inclusion in the government.

Hoardings of yet-to-be-announced Taliban govt come up; UAE aid reaches Kabul

Women face uncertainty in a Taliban-ruled country given the Taliban's oppression of women that Afghanistan witnesses between 1996 and 2001. The Taliban have assured women's rights in their upcoming government but clarified that women will have rights as permitted under Sharia law.

Celebratory firing in Kabul: 17 killed, 41 wounded

Afghanistan's Tolo News claimed that at least 17 were killed and 41 were injured in the celebratory firing in Kabul that took place on Friday evening after the Taliban claimed the fall of Panjshir province. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticised the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately, reports said.

Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

The Prince's Palace, the largest money exchange market in Kabul, has opened, Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted. People have thronged to the market to exchange their currency, reports said.

A day after the domestic flights resumed in Afghanistan and aid from the UAE reached Kabul, Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived in Kabul on Saturday, leading a delegation of Pakistani officials. Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries.

