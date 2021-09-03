Hoardings of yet-to-be-announced Taliban govt come up; UAE aid reaches Kabul

As the Taliban have now finalised how they plan to govern the country, hoardings announcing the cabinet were being put up in Kabul, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Cultural Commission Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan tweeted photographs on social media. Reports said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is the diplomatic face of the Taliban, will lead the Afghan government, and not Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, as thought earlier.

What is happening in Kabul?

> Kabul will remain the capital and the Taliban will not operate from Kandahar, it has been confirmed.

> A ceremony will be held at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Taliban leaders said.

> Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who served as deputy foreign minister when the militants last controlled power in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, will have senior roles in the new government, reports said.

اطلاعاتو او کلتور وزارت په #کابل کې د کابینې اعلانولو په خاطر پر دېوالونو د شعارونو کښل او په ښار کې د بیرغونو پورته کولو بهیر پیل کړ. pic.twitter.com/9rwWdmi7gT — Ahmadullah Muttaqi (@Ahmadmuttaqi01) September 3, 2021

> Haqqani network will also have a place in the cabinet as Sirajuddin Haqqani is likely to be included in the government.

> Hibatullah Akhunzada will focus on religious matters and governance within the framework of Islam, while Baradar will be the head of the government.

> The UAE sent a plane carrying urgent medical and food aid to Afghanistan for the first time after the Taliban takeover.

> Reports said that all leaders to be part of the new Cabinet have arrived in Kabul.

> In the past few days, there have been hectic parleys as the Taliban are reaching out to diplomats of other countries.

> The Taliban on Friday said the Western Union will resume its operations in the country.

> Afghanistan's top cricketers played a trial match with Taliban and Afghan flags waving side by side at Kabul stadium, reports said.

As the Taliban inched a step towards forming the government which they earlier said will be inclusive, the European Union said it intends to engage with the Taliban under certain conditions, but engagement should not be confused with recognition, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.