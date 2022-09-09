Charles III to be formally proclaimed king on Saturday: Palace
Published on Sep 09, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away:
Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.
The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.
