Charles III to be formally proclaimed king on Saturday: Palace

Published on Sep 09, 2022 05:33 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away:

Britain's Prince Charles during a speech.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.

The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.

