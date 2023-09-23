Check if it smells like curry: Chinese social media Weibo rife with racist taunts over India manufacturing iPhone 15

The craze for Apple's iphone 15 is touching the sky as people are lining up across India to grab the tech product. Notably, some of the iphone 15 have been manufactured in India.

A display of new iPhone 15 smartphones in the Apple Inc. store(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had hailed the sale of iphone 15 in India simultaneously with its global launch, as a big achievement under PM Narendra Modi's "Make in India" and "Production Linked Incentive" scheme.

"Another India milestone tdy. Tremendous feat for PM @narendramodi ji's visionary PLI Scheme. @Apple 's latest #MakeInIndia iPhone 15 now available across the country on the first day, simultaneously with its global launch. Indians now accessing the latest products without waiting. We expect iPhone 15 to be exported from India to the world soon. Congratulations, Team Apple," tweeted Chandrasekhar.

However, the manufacturing of iphone 15 in India has miffed some Chinese people and a big propaganda is on play on its social media platform, Weibo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a thread on "X"(formerly Twitter) by a journalist named Wenhao, the boycott campaign against India made iphone 15 has taken a racist turn for the worse. Wenhao has claimed that discussions by Chinese people on Weibo, are outright racist and demeaning towards India's manufacturing of iphone 15.

"But the discussions have been soaked in a heavily racist tone. A popular joke shared by Chinese netizens says that new iPhones will reek of curry," claimed Wenhao.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"And of course, "Ah San" (阿三), the derogatory nickname for Indian people have been used a lot in these discussions," informed Wenhao.

As per Wenhao's claims, some Chinese people believe and are spreading the belief that the quality of iphone 15 "made in India", is low. The people are sharing ways to identify which iphone 15 are "made in India" and how to return such phones to Apple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON