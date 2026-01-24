‘Child dialed 911, kids hid in closet’: Chilling details in murder of ‘Indian’ family by man in US
The incident reportedly took place on Friday, wherein the man shot his wife and three other relatives in Georgia, before being taken into custody by police.
A case of murder of four members of a family - reported to be Indian-origin - by their 51-year old relative in United States' Georgia is making headlines, with chilling details coming to the fore over the incident that police says appear to be stemming from a domestic dispute.
The incident reportedly took place on Friday, wherein the man shot his wife and three other relatives before being taken into custody.
Based on the names, the victims appeared to be of Indian origin. However, official confirmation of nationality is so far known for only one person.
The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family
“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said on X.
‘Child dialed 911, kids hid in closet’
Gwinnett County Police, in a Facebook post on Friday, identified the suspect as Vijay Kumar. The victims were identified as Vijay's wife Meemu Dogra, 43, and the relatives Gourav Cumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.
It is not known who among them is an Indian national or how the other three victims apart from Vijay Kumar and his wife were related to the couple.
Gwinnet County Police said investigation revealed that before the murders, an argument began between Kumar and Dogra at their residence in Atlanta, following which they travelled to their relatives’ home on Brook Ivy Court with their 12-year-old child.
Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander, resided at the Brook Ivy Court home, along with two juveniles who are seven and 10 years old, police said.
Kumar’s child was the one who called 911 after the incident occurred, police added.
“It is unknown at this time what the argument was about, why they came to the residence, or what led up to the incident,” police said.
Upon arrival, officers located four deceased adults inside the home, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said.
The three children were inside the residence, hiding in a closet and were unharmed, according to the statement.
Police said the motive remains under investigation but appears to be domestic related.
Kumar has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Police said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville city on Friday at approximately 2.30 am after receiving reports of shots fired inside a residence.
