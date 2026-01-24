Indian man held for killing wife, 3 relatives in domestic dispute in US: Here's how kids saved themselves

An Indian man has been apprehended in the United States following allegations of fatally shooting his wife and three relatives within a residence in the state of Georgia, an incident that law enforcement has described as a domestic dispute. The suspect has been named as 51-year-old Vijay Kumar. Vijay Kumar with wife Meenu Dogra. (Facebook)

Investigators stated that three children, including Kumar’s 12-year-old kid, were present in the home during the shooting but successfully hid themselves in a closet and survived.

At approximately 2:30 am on Friday, police received a report of a shooting at a residence located in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers found four adults within the home who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, reported Fox5.

Vijay Kumar's arrest and identities of victims Kumar’s vehicle remained parked in the driveway, leading police to utilize K-9 units to conduct a search of the nearby vicinity. A police dog successfully tracked him to a wooded area close by, where he was found and subsequently taken into custody.

The Gwinnett County Police have identified the victims as Meenu Dogra, 43, the wife of Kumar, from Atlanta, along with Gourav Cumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38, all of whom reside in Lawrenceville.

According to officials, it was Kumar and Dogra's child who dialed 911, offering vital information that enabled cops to arrive at the location within minutes. Fortunately, the children were unharmed and later taken up by a family member, as stated by Fox5.

Police revealed that the situation commenced with a dispute between Kumar and Dogra at their residence in Atlanta. The couple then proceeded with their child to the Brook Ivy Court home, where Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander were residing, along with two minors aged seven and ten.

Charges against Vijay Kumar Kumar, 51, faces four charges of aggravated assault and four charges of felony murder, as per Fox5 Atlanta. In addition, he has been charged with four counts of malice murder, one count of first-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

Indian mission extends assistance The Indian Mission in Atlanta has stated that it is providing all possible support to the grieving family.

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” the mission stated in a post on X.