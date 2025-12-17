MEA summons Bangladesh high commissioner over security on Indian mission in Dhaka

The Union government summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner in Delhi on Wednesday over the security of the Indian mission in Dhaka. The high commissioner left the ministry in South Blockon Wednesday afternoon after the meeting.(ANI/Representational)

The ministry of external affairs summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, following protests outside the Dhaka mission for the past few days, people familiar with the matter told HT.

The high commissioner left the ministry on Wednesday afternoon after the meeting.

The summons came on the heels of anti-India rhetoric by National Citizens Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who had made a public speech threatening to isolate the Seven Sisters and providing refuge to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stand.

“The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was today summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and apprised of India’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka,” MEA said in a statement after the meeting.

“India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents,” the statement added.

This comes just a day after the Bangladesh Liberation Day, also known as Vijay Diwas, the anniversary of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which was fought for Bangladesh's independence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his greetings to Bangladesh on the occasion on Tuesday. In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the Interim Government and the people of Bangladesh on Bijoy Dibosh."

What did the Bangladesh High Commissioner say about India ties on Vijay Diwas?

Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated with a cultural program at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Delhi on Tuesday. High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to fulfilling its people's aspirations, particularly those of the younger generation, and highlighted the country's young population.

Hamidullah stressed that Bangladesh and India share a mutually beneficial relationship, with a focus on prosperity, peace, and regional security. He noted the two countries' mutual interdependence, underscoring the importance of their partnership.

"The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region," ANI quoted Hamidullah as saying.