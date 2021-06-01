Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China and BRICS stand with India in its fight against the pandemic: Chinese FM
China and BRICS stand with India in its fight against the pandemic: Chinese FM

“Let me begin by expressing my sympathy to India over the severe impact of the new wave of Covid-19 infections,” Wang Yi said via video link at a BRICS foreign ministers’ summit on Monday
By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A screen shot showing Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi attending a virtual BRICS summit held recently. (PTI)

All five BRICS member countries, including China, will provide support to India as it battles against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

The BRICS is a bloc of major emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Wang said, “At this trying time, China stands in solidarity with India and all BRICS countries. As long as it is needed by India, I believe all BRICS partners including China will provide further support and assistance at any time. We are fully confident that India will certainly overcome the pandemic.”

Monday’s meeting was chaired by India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar. The foreign ministers’ meeting was attended by Brazil’s Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, and South Africa’s Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor.

The Chinese minister lauded India for conducting its role as the BRICS chair despite the raging pandemic.

“Since the beginning of the year and despite the impact of the Covid-19, India as BRICS chair has worked vigorously focusing on the theme of BRICS@15: Intra BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus,” he said.

“China commends India for its efforts and we are ready to work with BRICS countries to support India as the chair and ensure tangible outcomes in this year’s BRICS cooperation,” he added.

Wang said the five-member bloc faces profound and complex ramifications of the pandemic.

“This is a challenge to the BRICS countries, but opportunities could also emerge from a crisis. We believe that with all of us joining forces, BRICS will surely display its unique value and play a due role,” he said.

