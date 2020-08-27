e-paper
Home / World News / China arrests at least 10 at sea; Hong Kong media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

China arrests at least 10 at sea; Hong Kong media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

Hong Kong media, citing unidentified sources, said 12 people from the former British colony were arrested while sailing to Taiwan where they planned to apply for political asylum.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Hong Kong
It was not clear what law they would be charged with violating but, if confirmed, it would be a rare instance of Chinese authorities arresting people from Hong Kong trying to leave the city.(Reuters file photo)
         

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.

It was not clear what law they would be charged with violating but, if confirmed, it would be a rare instance of Chinese authorities arresting people from Hong Kong trying to leave the city.

The Guangdong Coast Guard said on its social media platform late on Wednesday the people on the boat were arrested on Aug. 23.

Two of the detained were surnamed Li and Tang, it said. It did not provide further details and could not be reached for comment.

Hong Kong media identified one of those on the vessel as Andy Li, who media said was recently arrested under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on its freest city on June 30.

The security legislation, opposed by many in Hong Kong, punishes what Beijing broadly defines as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The Hong Kong government, police and security bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan has proved a popular destination for Hong Kong people aiming to leave their city as Beijing tightens its grip, with the self-ruled island’s President Tsai Ing-wen pledging to help those who arrive.

