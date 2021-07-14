Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China asks Taliban to make 'clean break' from terrorists, return to mainstream
world news

China asks Taliban to make 'clean break' from terrorists, return to mainstream

Last week, the Taliban said that the group would guarantee the safety of Chinese investors and workers in Afghanistan and would not host Uyghur militants from the Xinjiang province.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi pitched for restarting intra-Afghan negotiations.(Reuters / File)

After the Taliban spokesperson called Beijing a “welcome friend”, China has asked the Islamist militant group to make a “clean break” from all terrorist forces. China has been wary of Afghanistan becoming a hub for the al-Qaida-backed Uyghur Muslim militant group the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a separatist outfit waging an insurgency in volatile Xinjiang province.

During a media briefing at Dushanbe, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Tuesday pitched for restarting intra-Afghan negotiations and prevention of all kinds of terrorist forces gaining ground in the war-torn region. Wang said that the Taliban should make a "clean break" with all terrorist forces and return to the mainstream of Afghan politics.

Wang also praised the Afghan government which is fighting the Taliban fighters to defend its territories. The Chinese foreign minister said that the government headed by President Ashraf Ghani has done a lot of work for national unity, social stability and improvement of people's livelihood, which should be justly evaluated.

Wang’s statement on the Taliban came ahead of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Dushanbe. The issue of Afghanistan dominated the meeting on Wednesday where external affairs minister S Jaishankar joined his counterparts from the SCO states - China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

“Afghanistan, public health and economic recovery are pressing issues. Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of SCO. Must stop terror financing and deter digital facilitation,” Jaishankar tweeted after addressing the meeting.

Last week, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that the group would guarantee the safety of Chinese investors and workers, claiming that it controls 85% of Afghan territory. Shaheen also reportedly assured China that it would not host Uyghur militants from the Xinjiang province.

“We have been to China many times and we have good relations with them,” SCMP quoted Suhail as saying. "If (the Chinese) have investments, of course, we will ensure their safety.”

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china afghanistan
TRENDING NEWS

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP