China calls Ukraine situation ‘heart-wrenching’ despite siding with Russia

China on Monday called the rapidly unfolding situation in Ukraine “heart-wrenching”, and urged the United Nations to prevent a “large-scale humanitarian crisis” in the eastern European country in what appears to be new nuance in Beijing’s total diplomatic, if tacit, support for Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

To be sure, Beijing has refused, even now, to condemn Moscow’s attack on Ukraine or term it an invasion. But the use of phrases like “heart-wrenching” and “humanitarian crisis” are the closest China has come to expressing distress and sympathy for Kyiv against Moscow’s unprovoked attack.

China on Friday abstained from the vote on a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to deplore Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russia expectedly vetoed .

But late on Monday, remarks from Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, indicated a subtle shift in Beijing’s consistent stand on the invasion, which has come under sharp criticism from western countries.

“What is unfolding in Ukraine is indeed heart-wrenching. China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation, and avoid civilian casualties,” Zhang told a meeting of the UNSC on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

“The safety of life and property of all civilians, including those of foreign nationals, and their humanitarian needs should be effectively guaranteed,” he said, adding that “it is of utmost importance to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis”, according to Xinhua news agency.

Zhang said providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine should not be politicised.

“In our view, the UN and the international community should provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality as set forth in General Assembly Resolution 46/182, and avoid politicisation,” he said.

Echoing the Chinese foreign ministry, Zhang called for a return to “the track of diplomatic negotiations and political settlement as soon as possible”, and a de-escalation of the situation.

China’s close partnership with Russia has been under scrutiny as the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow has escalated beyond expectation in the last few weeks.

The two countries enjoy what is bilaterally called a “comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era”, which essentially means strong political, economic and military ties.

China has been critical of western economic sanctions against Russia and said its normal trade with Moscow will continue. The sanctions should not harm China’s legitimate rights, it said.

“China is not in favour of using sanctions to solve problems and furthermore opposed to unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday, referring to US and its allies taking action against Russia’s central bank and barring some of its banks from the SWIFT international payments system.