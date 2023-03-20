Home / World News / China, Cambodia hold first-ever joint maritime military exercises

China, Cambodia hold first-ever joint maritime military exercises

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 20, 2023 10:28 AM IST

More than 200 officers and soldiers from the Army, Navy and joint logistics support units of the Chinese southern theater arrived at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, last week for the "Gold Dragon-2023" joint exercise with the Royal Cambodian Navy, part of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

China and Cambodia held military naval exercises for the first time in Cambodian waters, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The exercises will be held until April 8. (Representative image/ AP Photo)
The exercises will be held until April 8. (Representative image/ AP Photo)

Three Chinese and Cambodian ships cooperated with each other to complete formation training and communication exercises on Sunday, the defense ministry said.

More than 200 officers and soldiers from the Army, Navy and joint logistics support units of the Chinese southern theater arrived at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, last week for the "Gold Dragon-2023" joint exercise with the Royal Cambodian Navy, part of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

The exercises will be held until April 8.

China and Cambodia held several consultations on the course exercise and ship coordination plans, state media reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china cambodia
china cambodia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out