Video: Over 200 vehicles crash in huge car pileup in China amid fog

Many vehicles crashed in major car pileup on a bridge in China's Zhengzhou in Henan province because of extremely foggy conditions on Wednesday, state media CCTV reported. Cars and trucks could be seen crumpled and piled on top of each other on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in videos widely shared on social media.

Many people were injured and trapped at the scene of the accident and the fire department was on the bridge, reports said.

Preliminary estimates said that the pileup involved more than 200 vehicles and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment.

25 days till chinese New Year. Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in ☭#china's Zhengzhou (home of deadly man-made floods in 2021 killing 10k & recent Foxconn "Great Escape"), more than 400 vehicles collided in a row due to reckless drivers, heavy fog & black ice on the road. pic.twitter.com/P9DNZRg1XT — Northrop Gundam 💎∀🦅⚔️☭⃠ (@GundamNorthrop) December 28, 2022

Visibility in Zhengzhou was less than 500 meters (1,640 feet), according to the local meteorological service. State media reported that the local fire department immediately dispatched 11 fire trucks and 66 fire rescue personnel to the scene.

The Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge is a major overpass across the Yellow River, connecting Zhengzhou and neighboring Xinxiang.

