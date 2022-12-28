Home / World News / Video: Over 200 vehicles crash in huge car pileup in China amid fog

Video: Over 200 vehicles crash in huge car pileup in China amid fog

Published on Dec 28, 2022

China Car Pileup: Preliminary estimates said that the pileup involved more than 200 vehicles and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment.

China Car Pileup: Many people were injured and trapped at the scene of the accident.
Mallika Soni

Many vehicles crashed in major car pileup on a bridge in China's Zhengzhou in Henan province because of extremely foggy conditions on Wednesday, state media CCTV reported. Cars and trucks could be seen crumpled and piled on top of each other on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in videos widely shared on social media.

Many people were injured and trapped at the scene of the accident and the fire department was on the bridge, reports said.

Preliminary estimates said that the pileup involved more than 200 vehicles and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Visibility in Zhengzhou was less than 500 meters (1,640 feet), according to the local meteorological service. State media reported that the local fire department immediately dispatched 11 fire trucks and 66 fire rescue personnel to the scene.

The Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge is a major overpass across the Yellow River, connecting Zhengzhou and neighboring Xinxiang.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

