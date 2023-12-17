In Photos: Emergency in China as temperatures hit lowest levels ever

Temperatures in parts of China hit their lowest levels since records began, state broadcaster said. The provinces affected included Shanxi, Hebei and Liaoning as a cold wave gripped large swathes of the country. China Cold Wave: A motorist rides a scooter as smoke and water vapor rises from the stacks of a mixed gas-coal power plant in Beijing.(Bloomberg)

An aerial view of a snow-covered section of the Great Wall of China at Shuiguan, north of Beijing.(AFP)

In Heilongjiang's Yichun, a record low of minus 47.9 C (minus 54.2 F) was recorded in January 1980. This was broken early this week, according to a meteorological forecaster from the area.

People walk on a street following snowfall in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

China's president Xi Jinping called for an "all-out" emergency response to the cold snap that began at the start of the week. Snowfall and icy roads along with heavy fog caused multiple accidents on the roads as well.

Workers scatter salt over a snow covered sidewalk in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)

In Beijing, authorities said schools would reopen for in-person classes after shutting for several days last week.