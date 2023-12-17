In Photos: Emergency in China as temperatures hit lowest levels ever
China Cold Wave: China's president Xi Jinping called for an "all-out" emergency response to the cold snap that began at the start of the week.
Temperatures in parts of China hit their lowest levels since records began, state broadcaster said. The provinces affected included Shanxi, Hebei and Liaoning as a cold wave gripped large swathes of the country.
In Heilongjiang's Yichun, a record low of minus 47.9 C (minus 54.2 F) was recorded in January 1980. This was broken early this week, according to a meteorological forecaster from the area.
China's president Xi Jinping called for an "all-out" emergency response to the cold snap that began at the start of the week. Snowfall and icy roads along with heavy fog caused multiple accidents on the roads as well.
In Beijing, authorities said schools would reopen for in-person classes after shutting for several days last week.