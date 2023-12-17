close_game
close_game
News / World News / In Photos: Emergency in China as temperatures hit lowest levels ever

In Photos: Emergency in China as temperatures hit lowest levels ever

ByMallika Soni
Dec 17, 2023 05:34 PM IST

China Cold Wave: China's president Xi Jinping called for an "all-out" emergency response to the cold snap that began at the start of the week.

Temperatures in parts of China hit their lowest levels since records began, state broadcaster said. The provinces affected included Shanxi, Hebei and Liaoning as a cold wave gripped large swathes of the country.

China Cold Wave: A motorist rides a scooter as smoke and water vapor rises from the stacks of a mixed gas-coal power plant in Beijing.(Bloomberg)
China Cold Wave: A motorist rides a scooter as smoke and water vapor rises from the stacks of a mixed gas-coal power plant in Beijing.(Bloomberg)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

An aerial view of a snow-covered section of the Great Wall of China at Shuiguan, north of Beijing.(AFP)
An aerial view of a snow-covered section of the Great Wall of China at Shuiguan, north of Beijing.(AFP)

In Heilongjiang's Yichun, a record low of minus 47.9 C (minus 54.2 F) was recorded in January 1980. This was broken early this week, according to a meteorological forecaster from the area.

People walk on a street following snowfall in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
People walk on a street following snowfall in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

China's president Xi Jinping called for an "all-out" emergency response to the cold snap that began at the start of the week. Snowfall and icy roads along with heavy fog caused multiple accidents on the roads as well.

Workers scatter salt over a snow covered sidewalk in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
Workers scatter salt over a snow covered sidewalk in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)

In Beijing, authorities said schools would reopen for in-person classes after shutting for several days last week.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out